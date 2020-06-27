OFFERS
Kingman 4th of July fireworks: The show will go on

This photo is from the 2018 Fourth of July fireworks display in Kingman. The 2020 fireworks begin at dusk at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. on Saturday, July 4. (Miner file photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: June 27, 2020 6:48 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman has been holding its annual 4th of July fireworks for more than a decade, and the 2020 show will go on despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The celebration starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 4 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd.

The fireworks begin at dark, about 9 p.m. Cost is $10 per carload.

The celebration will include a car show, horseshoes, a cornhole tournament, a watermelon-eating contest, a ladies' frying pan toss, food, beverages and live music.

Fairgrounds General Manager Tim Woods said he recently spent a significant amount of time at the office of the Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley to make sure the event will be as safe as possible.

The fairgrounds will have face masks for everybody, hand sanitizer and marked areas to maintain distancing in lines. The car show will be inside, with the cars placed a safe distance apart in two rooms.

“Of course, I cannot force anyone,” Woods said, when asked if attendees will be required to wear masks, which help reduce the spread of the virus.

Woods said the extra precautions are expensive, but the Fourth of July celebration is a community event, and not one designed to make money.

Last year the celebration drew a crowd of 1,250. This year, Woods expects 800 to 1,000.

“It depends how bad people want to see fireworks,” Woods said, pointing out that with all the cancellations, Kingman will be the only place in the county to hold fireworks.

For more information visit www.mcfafairgrounds.org.

