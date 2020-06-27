Kingman Police Department warns of scam using officer’s name

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department has been made aware of unknown persons calling people from the Kingman area and identifying themselves as Lt. Jim Brice, however, it is a scam.

KPD wrote in a news release that Brice is employed with the Kingman Police Department, but that he does not call from the number being used, which is 928-719-8791.

“This type of scam is nothing new,” KPD wrote. “It always ends with the scammers requiring money in some form or fashion. In this and all questionable calls people are urged to never provide banking or personal information unless certain of the person who you’re talking to.”

If receiving a call from the number listed above, KPD urges community members to immediately hang up or contact the department at 928-753-2191.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department

