OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, June 28
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kino Avenue partial closure starts Tuesday, June 30 in Kingman

The section of Kino Avenue from Willow Road to North Glen Road will close from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday to accomodate a water main project. (Miner file photo)

The section of Kino Avenue from Willow Road to North Glen Road will close from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday to accomodate a water main project. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 27, 2020 5:22 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kino Avenue from Willow Road to North Glen Road will be closed starting 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 30 until 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 1.

The closure comes with the continuation of a project to install a new water transmission main on Kino between the Mohave Wash and Stockton Hill Road.

The $1.51 million project began Feb. 10, and will improve water delivery to water storage tanks that will allow infrastructure to run more efficiently, the city wrote in a news release.

The project’s contractor, Freiday Construction, is working with area residents regarding notification, but no water service delays or disruptions are expected.

Up-to-date street closures can be viewed on the City of Kingman’s engineering website page of interactive maps through Geographic Information Systems at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kingman road closures for the coming week
Kino Avenue road closure starts Monday, continues until Oct. 17
Kino Avenue closures continue Monday
Kino Avenue closure shifts to Willow Road, Walleck Ranch Drive
Kino closed from Willow to Walleck Ranch
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State