Kino Avenue partial closure starts Tuesday, June 30 in Kingman
KINGMAN – Kino Avenue from Willow Road to North Glen Road will be closed starting 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 30 until 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 1.
The closure comes with the continuation of a project to install a new water transmission main on Kino between the Mohave Wash and Stockton Hill Road.
The $1.51 million project began Feb. 10, and will improve water delivery to water storage tanks that will allow infrastructure to run more efficiently, the city wrote in a news release.
The project’s contractor, Freiday Construction, is working with area residents regarding notification, but no water service delays or disruptions are expected.
Up-to-date street closures can be viewed on the City of Kingman’s engineering website page of interactive maps through Geographic Information Systems at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
