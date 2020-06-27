OFFERS
Manager donates sign to Mohave County

Mohave County Manager Mike Hendrix and his wife Cherie pose beside the new Route 66 road sign off Interstate 40 next to the Oatman Highway exit. (Courtesy photo)

Mohave County Manager Mike Hendrix and his wife Cherie pose beside the new Route 66 road sign off Interstate 40 next to the Oatman Highway exit. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: June 27, 2020 5:28 p.m.

Mohave County Manager Mike Hendrix and his wife Cherie pose beside the new Route 66 road sign off Interstate 40 next to the Oatman Highway exit. The sign is a gift to the county from Hendrix, who is retiring effective Tuesday, June 30. The muscle car on the sign is the car in the photo, and belongs to Hendrix.

