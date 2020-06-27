Manager donates sign to Mohave County
Originally Published: June 27, 2020 5:28 p.m.
Mohave County Manager Mike Hendrix and his wife Cherie pose beside the new Route 66 road sign off Interstate 40 next to the Oatman Highway exit. The sign is a gift to the county from Hendrix, who is retiring effective Tuesday, June 30. The muscle car on the sign is the car in the photo, and belongs to Hendrix.
