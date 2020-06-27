OFFERS
Mohave County issues 18 building permits

Mohave County issued 18 building permits during the week ending June 19. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 27, 2020 5:41 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending June 19:

– Penny Pauley: 8291 Boundary Peak Road, Mohave Valley; new electric to existing manufactured home.

– Angela Marquez: 1050 S. Guthrie Road, Golden Valley; replace existing electric pole.

– TSI Tower Services: 7408 E. August Drive, Kingman; new antennas on existing pole.

– Gale Voight: 3003 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; panel replacement 150 amp.

– Plumbing By Jake: 1445 E. Devlin Ave., Kingman; replace 40 gallon electric manufactured home water heater.

– Plumbing By Jake: Kingman; replace 29 gallon gas manufactured home water heater.

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales and Services: 3013 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales and Service: 3017 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales and Service: 3019 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.

– John Hough: 2780 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; reroof adding 1 layer to main house.

– GHS Electric: 7848 Quail Drive, Mohave Valley; electric to existing mobile home.

– Select Electric: 4119 N. Eagle Drive, Kingman; 100 amp electrical service replacement.

– Air Control Home Services: 2250 E. Laguna Road, Mohave Valley; AC condenser replacement.

– Ambient Edge: 2130 E. John L Ave., Kingman; HVAC replace 3 ton gas/electric package unit.

– Mohammed Duke: Kingman; panel replacement 100 amp.

– AZ Sunwest Construction: Kingman; replace skirting on existing manufactured home.

– Anthony Westover: 3395 W. Mazatzal Drive, Golden Valley; panel replacement 200 amp.

– Plumbing By Jake: 3769 E. Snavely Ave., Kingman; water heater replacement 40 gallon.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending June 25:

– Mobility Prosthetic and Orthotic Service: 1921 Motor Ave., Ste. B, Kingman; medical equipment.

– Heart 2 Heart Therapy: 712 Beale St., Kingman; counseling services.

– La Catrina Mexican Food and Cantina: 2890 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; restaurant.

– Focus Design and Photo: 2505 Hualapai Mountain Road, Ste. B, Kingman; marketing consulting service.

– Charli Bees Boutique: 3061 Dafne Ave., Kingman; boutique.

– Ascend HR: 802 E. Beale St., Kingman; staffing agency.

– Tigfors LLC: 2605 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; real estate investor.

– Wallflower Salon: 207 N. Fourth St., Kingman; beauty shop.

– FJ Mobile Car Wash: 3131 N. Jerome St., Kingman; mobile car wash.

– NRT Arizona LLC dba Coldwell Banker: 2701 E. Andy Devine Ave., No. 104, Kingman; real estate broker.

– L. Camille Jarmie Harris: 2601 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. 1, Kingman; psychologist.

