Mohave County issues 18 building permits
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending June 19:
– Penny Pauley: 8291 Boundary Peak Road, Mohave Valley; new electric to existing manufactured home.
– Angela Marquez: 1050 S. Guthrie Road, Golden Valley; replace existing electric pole.
– TSI Tower Services: 7408 E. August Drive, Kingman; new antennas on existing pole.
– Gale Voight: 3003 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; panel replacement 150 amp.
– Plumbing By Jake: 1445 E. Devlin Ave., Kingman; replace 40 gallon electric manufactured home water heater.
– Plumbing By Jake: Kingman; replace 29 gallon gas manufactured home water heater.
– Shoreline Plumbing Sales and Services: 3013 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.
– Shoreline Plumbing Sales and Service: 3017 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.
– Shoreline Plumbing Sales and Service: 3019 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.
– John Hough: 2780 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; reroof adding 1 layer to main house.
– GHS Electric: 7848 Quail Drive, Mohave Valley; electric to existing mobile home.
– Select Electric: 4119 N. Eagle Drive, Kingman; 100 amp electrical service replacement.
– Air Control Home Services: 2250 E. Laguna Road, Mohave Valley; AC condenser replacement.
– Ambient Edge: 2130 E. John L Ave., Kingman; HVAC replace 3 ton gas/electric package unit.
– Mohammed Duke: Kingman; panel replacement 100 amp.
– AZ Sunwest Construction: Kingman; replace skirting on existing manufactured home.
– Anthony Westover: 3395 W. Mazatzal Drive, Golden Valley; panel replacement 200 amp.
– Plumbing By Jake: 3769 E. Snavely Ave., Kingman; water heater replacement 40 gallon.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending June 25:
– Mobility Prosthetic and Orthotic Service: 1921 Motor Ave., Ste. B, Kingman; medical equipment.
– Heart 2 Heart Therapy: 712 Beale St., Kingman; counseling services.
– La Catrina Mexican Food and Cantina: 2890 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; restaurant.
– Focus Design and Photo: 2505 Hualapai Mountain Road, Ste. B, Kingman; marketing consulting service.
– Charli Bees Boutique: 3061 Dafne Ave., Kingman; boutique.
– Ascend HR: 802 E. Beale St., Kingman; staffing agency.
– Tigfors LLC: 2605 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; real estate investor.
– Wallflower Salon: 207 N. Fourth St., Kingman; beauty shop.
– FJ Mobile Car Wash: 3131 N. Jerome St., Kingman; mobile car wash.
– NRT Arizona LLC dba Coldwell Banker: 2701 E. Andy Devine Ave., No. 104, Kingman; real estate broker.
– L. Camille Jarmie Harris: 2601 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. 1, Kingman; psychologist.
