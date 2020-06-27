OFFERS
Mohave County logs 83 virus cases in 2-day span

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: June 27, 2020 6:50 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County’s COVID-19 case count is approaching 1,000, with 83 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday and Friday, June 25-26, by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

The virus also claimed three more lives, including an adult in the 80-89 age range in the sprawling Kingman service area. The other deaths involved an adult age 60-69 in the Bullhead City Service area, and an adult age 80-89 in the Lake Havasu City service area.

The county has now experienced 969 cases of COVID-19, and 80 deaths, according to county health officials.

More than two-thirds of the county’s cases – 655 – have been logged since June 2, the result of increased testing as well as the general spread of the virus in the county.

Bullhead City now leads the county in cases with 445 cases and 25 deaths. Kingman has suffered 43 deaths from its 299 cases, while Lake Havasu City has had 196 cases and 12 deaths.

There have also been 29 confirmed cases in the Arizona Strip.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 10,044 tests have been conducted on county residents.

Of the 7,586 tests for the actual virus, 7.4% have been returned positive, compared to 6.3% a week ago. Of the 2,458 serology tests, which determine if the individual had the virus in the past, 3.3% have been positive.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 3,591 new cases on Saturday, June 27, with 44 more deaths. The number of cases statewide has more than tripled since the beginning of June, about two weeks after lockdown orders expired.

Arizona has now experienced more than 70,000 cases and 1,579 deaths.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 2.5 million cases and 125,000 deaths on Saturday.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

