Mohave Valley vehicle fire causes power outage

BULLHEAD CITY – A single vehicle crash into a utility pole resulted in the loss of power to approximately 400 Mohave Electric Cooperative members on Wednesday, June 24.

The vehicle struck the pole in Mohave Valley and caught fire, igniting the pole and nearby brush at about 2:30 p.m.

Switching circuits to isolate the line and protect first responders resulted in a brief outage for some members, and an outage that lasted until 10 p.m. for 86 members.

Information provided by Mohave Electric Cooperative