Obituaty Notice | Dolores Mae (Dory) Dixon

Dolores Mae (Dory) Dixon, age 79, passed away June 19, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born July 22, 1940 in Sweetwater, Texas to Harold and Clarissa Moore. On June 7, 1958, Dory married her loving companion of 57 years, William Lloyd Dixon, who preceded her in death in 2016.

Dory was a resident of Kingman, Arizona for over 20 years.

Dory loved to sew, paint, and all things craft; and she was great at it. Even more than that she loved “taking care of the babies!” It was unusual not to find her caring for two-to-three children at any given time.

Dory is survived by her children, Everett Dixon and Lanetta Lillis; siblings, H.L. Moore (Florence), Loretta Dixon (Dave), David Moore, Melvin Moore (Linette) and Charles Billy Moore; grandchildren, Crystal, Ryan, Lyndsi, and W.T.; great-grandchildren, Randy, Trinity, Aniston, and Kali; many nieces and nephews and a host of friends. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society in her name.