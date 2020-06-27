OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, June 28
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituaty Notice | Dolores Mae (Dory) Dixon

Originally Published: June 27, 2020 6:36 p.m.

Dolores Mae (Dory) Dixon, age 79, passed away June 19, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born July 22, 1940 in Sweetwater, Texas to Harold and Clarissa Moore. On June 7, 1958, Dory married her loving companion of 57 years, William Lloyd Dixon, who preceded her in death in 2016.

Dory was a resident of Kingman, Arizona for over 20 years.

Dory loved to sew, paint, and all things craft; and she was great at it. Even more than that she loved “taking care of the babies!” It was unusual not to find her caring for two-to-three children at any given time.

Dory is survived by her children, Everett Dixon and Lanetta Lillis; siblings, H.L. Moore (Florence), Loretta Dixon (Dave), David Moore, Melvin Moore (Linette) and Charles Billy Moore; grandchildren, Crystal, Ryan, Lyndsi, and W.T.; great-grandchildren, Randy, Trinity, Aniston, and Kali; many nieces and nephews and a host of friends. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society in her name.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Edward R. Bruce - Harry “Joe” Ervin Glentz - Willa Mae Thomen
Dolores “Dee” Jean Baril - Preston C. Penrod - Norma Mataele
Obituary | Kathleen Sturtevant
Obituary: Germaine "Mae" (Heimann) Koehler
Obituary | Rose Valerie (Porter) Christie

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State