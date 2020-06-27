Obituaty Notice | Dolores Mae (Dory) Dixon
Dolores Mae (Dory) Dixon, age 79, passed away June 19, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born July 22, 1940 in Sweetwater, Texas to Harold and Clarissa Moore. On June 7, 1958, Dory married her loving companion of 57 years, William Lloyd Dixon, who preceded her in death in 2016.
Dory was a resident of Kingman, Arizona for over 20 years.
Dory loved to sew, paint, and all things craft; and she was great at it. Even more than that she loved “taking care of the babies!” It was unusual not to find her caring for two-to-three children at any given time.
Dory is survived by her children, Everett Dixon and Lanetta Lillis; siblings, H.L. Moore (Florence), Loretta Dixon (Dave), David Moore, Melvin Moore (Linette) and Charles Billy Moore; grandchildren, Crystal, Ryan, Lyndsi, and W.T.; great-grandchildren, Randy, Trinity, Aniston, and Kali; many nieces and nephews and a host of friends. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society in her name.
- Obituary
- Monsoon Season: 2020 Kingman monsoon conditions up in the air
- COVID-19 claims 3 lives in Bullhead City
- COVID-19 surge continues in Mohave County
- Kingman, Golden Valley residents arrested on alleged drug charges
- Mohave County records 66 COVID-19 cases in a single day
- Another Kingman patient perishes from COVID-19, county logs 27 new cases
- 5 new COVID=19 cases announced in Mohave County
- Heat wave blankets Kingman
- Kingman hosts free drive-in movie June 26
- Bullhead bearing brunt of virus
- National Guard called to Kingman
- Obituary
- Laughlin casinos scheduled to reopen on Thursday, June 4
- Mohave County: Growth in COVID-19 cases is ‘alarming’
- Kingman to join in nationwide protests
- Mohave County health director says ‘community spread’ responsible for virus surge
- Obituary
- 2 children, ages 4 and 11, killed in Golden Valley fire Wednesday, June 2
- Another Kingman resident dies from COVID-19
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: