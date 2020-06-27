OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, June 27
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Voter outreach funds redistributed to Arizona counties

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 27, 2020 4:59 p.m.

PHOENIX - Republicans on a budget committee have voted to redistribute $500,000 that Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs planned to use for voter outreach, a move she called “partisan politics at its worst.”

Hobbs' office received the funding through the Help America Vote Act and planned to use it on digital and radio advertising to curtail election disinformation and connect voters with county officials, the Arizona Capitol Times reported.

The Joint Legislative Budget Committee had been expected to sign off on the plan, but Republicans on the committee amended the request so that Hobb's office no longer has a say in how the money is spent. “This smacks to me of a very political move to try to handcuff the secretary,” Democratic committee member and House Assistant Minority Leader Randy Friese said.

The funding must now be divided among counties, with $50,000 each for Maricopa, Pima, Pinal, Yavapai and Yuma counties and $25,000 each for the other 10 counties.

Hobbs said the vote prevents her from arming voters with information they need to fight back against disinformation campaigns.

“Those threats remain, on top of the added challenge of navigating elections during a pandemic,” Hobbs said. “This is obviously not the outcome we wanted but this office will continue to move forward regardless of these partisan games.”

Democrats on the committee say they were told that Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich had lobbied GOP lawmakers to remove the spending request from the day’s agenda. Brnovich and Hobbs are widely expected to run for governor after Gov. Doug Ducey’s term expires in 2022. A spokesman for Brnovich would not comment.

The attorney general didn’t directly ask for the request to be removed from the committee agenda, just that lawmakers add unspecified “guardrails” because elections this year are especially political, Republican state Sen. J.D. Mesnard said.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State