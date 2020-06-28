Mohave County’s COVID-19 case count clears 1,000

KINGMAN -- Mohave County reached a grim milestone on Saturday, June 27 when the discovery of 32 more county residents sickened by COVID-19 pushed the county’s case count over the 1,000 mark.

According to the Mohave County Department of Public Health, the county has now experienced 1,001 cases of COVID-19, resulting in 80 deaths. Mohave becomes the ninth out of 15 Arizona counties to surpass 1,000 cases. The first case here was logged on March 24.

More than two-thirds of the county’s cases – 687 – have been counted since June 2. County health officials have attributed the surge to increased testing as well as the general circulation of the virus in the county.

Only two of the new cases are in the sprawling Kingman service area, one each in the 40-49 and 50-59 age brackets. The Bullhead City service area, where cases have spiked this month, recorded 16 new cases, while another 14 cases were confirmed in the Lake Havasu City service area. Ten of the new patients were age 39 and under.

Bullhead City leads the county with 461 cases and 25 deaths, while Kingman has experienced 301 cases and 43 deaths. Lake Havasu City has had 210 cases with 12 deaths, while another 29 cases have been logged in the Arizona Strip.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 10,262 tests have been conducted on county residents. Of the 7,764 tests for the actual virus, 7.8% have been returned positive, compared to 6.3% about a week ago. Of the 2,498 serology tests, which determine if the individual had the virus in the past, 3.3% have been positive.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 3,858 new cases and nine additional deaths. Arizona has now experienced 1,588 deaths from 73,908 cases. The number of cases statewide has more than tripled since the beginning of June, about two weeks after lockdown orders expired.

According to Reuters, the nationwide COVID-19 toll is approaching 126,000 deaths from nearly 2.6 million cases. The U.S. accounts for about one-fourth of all deaths and all cases globally.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For many people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.