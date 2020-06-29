OFFERS
Kingman Mayor to issue proclamation requiring face masks

Kingman Mayor Jen Miles announced on Facebook that she will issue a proclamation on Tuesday, June 30, requiring that face masks be worn in the City of Kingman to help curb the spread of COVID-19. (Miner file photo)

Kingman Mayor Jen Miles announced on Facebook that she will issue a proclamation on Tuesday, June 30, requiring that face masks be worn in the City of Kingman to help curb the spread of COVID-19. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 29, 2020 5:26 p.m.

KIINGMAN -- Kingman Mayor Jen Miles is expected to issue a proclamation on Tuesday, June 30 requiring that face masks be worn in the City of Kingman to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Miles made the announcement on her Facebook page late in the afternoon of Monday, June 29. No other details were available.

The mayor also announced in the post that the Fourth of July celebration planned for the Mohave County Fairgrounds in Kingman on Saturday, July 4 has been canceled. The fireworks show will still be held at dark on Saturday, but the fairgrounds will be closed to spectators, who will have to find other places to watch.

The move to require masks is likely the result of an increase in COVID-19 cases in Kingman, in Mohave County, and across the state of Arizona.

More than two-thirds of the 1,033 cases reported in Mohave County by the county Department of Public Health – 719 – have been logged since June 2.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the state has experienced about 20,000 of its 74,533 cases and 246 of its 1,588 deaths in just the past week.

The mayor had previously declined to require masks, after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey gave cities and counties the ability to require face coverings. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors also has not taken action to require masks.

Ducey on Monday, June 29, citing the surge of COVID-19 cases, ordered all bars, gyms, movie theaters and water parks in the state to close, and prohibited tubing, effective at 8 p.m. The targeted reopening date is July 27 at the earliest.

The governor also prohibited all indoor and outdoor public events of more than 50 persons unless the hosting city, town or county has approved the event, and only if physical distancing is implemented.

He also ordered that public and charter schools delay the start of school until Aug. 17.

