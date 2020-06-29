Mohave County reports 10 more COVID-19 cases in Kingman area

KINGMAN – Another 10 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Kingman Service area. They were among 32 new cases in Mohave County announced the evening of Sunday, June 28 by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

One of the new patients in the Kingman area is a child age 0-10 who is recovering at home. The other Kingman cases include three patients in the 40-49 age range, two each in the 30-39 and 60-69 age ranges, and one each in the 11-19 and 70-79 age brackets.

The Lake Havasu City area suffered another 15 cases, including three patients who are hospitalized. Seven cases were logged in the Bullhead City service area.

The case count in the Kingman area now exceeds 300, while the total countywide cleared the 1,000 mark this past weekend, according to county health officials.

The county has now experienced 1,033 cases and 80 deaths, while Kingman has had 311 of those cases and 43 deaths. Bullhead City leads the county with 468 cases and 25 deaths, while Lake Havasu City has had 225 cases and 12 deaths. There have been 29 cases logged in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

More than two-thirds of the Mohave County cases – 719 – have been detected in the past 27 days. The first confirmed case was reported on March 24. Health officials attribute the surge to increased testing and the general spread of the virus throughout the county.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, tests have been conducted on 10,357 county residents. Of the 7,843 tests for the actual virus, 8% have been returned positive, up from 6.6% a week ago. Of the 2,514 serology tests, which determine if the individual had the virus in the past, 3.3% have come back positive.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 74,533 cases and 1,588 deaths. That’s an increase of nearly 20,000 cases and 246 deaths in the past week.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 2.6 million cases and 126,000 deaths. Globally, the U.S. has about one-fourth of all known cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

