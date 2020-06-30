Bullhead City logs all new cases reported Monday, June 29

KINGMAN – The Bullhead City service area recorded all 22 of the new COVID-19 cases reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Monday, June 29.

The county wrote in a news release that 20 of the cases are recovering at home and linked to another confirmed case. One is in the 20-29 range, and one each in the 50-59 and 60-69 ranges. There were eight cases recorded in the 70-79 range, seven in the 80-89 range and two in the 90 and older range. The other two cases are in the 30-39 and 60-69 ranges.

There have now been 1,055 COVID-19 cases recorded in Mohave County along with 80 deaths. More than two-thirds of the new cases – 741 – have been detected in the past four weeks. The first confirmed case was reported on March 24. Health officials attribute the surge to increased testing and the general spread of the virus throughout the county.

Bullhead City has the most cases at 490 with 25 deaths, followed by the Kingman service area with 311 cases and 43 deaths. The Lake Havasu City service area has experienced 225 cases and 12 deaths, while the Arizona Strip has recorded 29 cases.

As of Monday evening, the health department was reporting that 424 county residents have recovered from the virus.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, tests have been conducted on 10,586 county residents. Of the 8,041 tests for the actual virus, 8% have been returned positive. Of the 2,545 serology tests, which determine if the individual had the virus in the past, 3.3% have come back positive.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 79,215 cases and 1,632 deaths. In response to a surge of cases in the state, Arizona Gov. Doug Duceys ordered all bars, nightclubs, gyms, water parks and movie theaters to close for at least 30 days. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 2.6 million cases and 126,128 deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.