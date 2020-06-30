City pools, splash pad to remain open

KINGMAN – Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order issued Monday, June 29 ceased operations of waterparks and tubing rentals among other operations, however, the City of Kingman has announced that its pools and splash pad will remain open.

Ducey’s order paused the operations of bars with a series 6 or 7 liquor license, indoor gyms and fitness centers, and indoor movie theaters, along with water parks and tubing operations. The order went into effect at 8 p.m. Monday, and lasts until July 27.

“City of Kingman Parks and Recreation will keep our public pools open, while continuing to follow Arizona Department of Health Services and CDC social-distancing guidelines, and team members will continue to monitor those guidelines are being upheld,” the city wrote on its website.

City Recreation Coordinator Ryan Fruhwirth explained that less-populated aquatic events, such as lap swim and swim lessons, are continuing. However, parks and recreation has yet to receive direction from the city regarding larger events, such as the Free Swim scheduled for July 4, and the Float-In Movie event set for July 10.

Fruhwirth said additional information on those events could be provided as soon as Tuesday afternoon. In any event, the Parks and Recreation Department reminded residents to observe “common sense” social distancing and sanitary practices.