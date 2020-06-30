Kingman Mayor Jen Miles issues proclamation requiring face coverings

KINGMAN – Kingman Mayor Jen Miles has issued a proclamation requiring that all persons age 6 and older wear face coverings when entering places of business serving the public.

The proclamation goes into effect at 1 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, and will last “at least” until Aug. 1.

“I know this action will be viewed by many with disdain and anger. I know others will welcome it as long overdue. I would ask that regardless of your position, please support the civil and social contract that binds us as members of our beloved city,” the mayor said in a news release. “Let us protect each other, care for each other, and do the simple behavior that is proven to help flatten the curve - wear a mask.”

The move comes in response to a surge of COVID-19 cases in Kingman, Mohave County and across the state. More than two-thirds of the confirmed coronavirus cases in the county – 741 of 1,055 – have occurred in the past four weeks.

However, there are a number of exemptions to the proclamation:

While at an establishment, building or office space that has less than 10 persons provided that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommended social distancing is maintained between each person.

For those who fall into the CDC's guidance for those who should not wear face coverings due to a medical or mental health condition or developmental disability.

For children under age 6.

As part of a religious ceremony or service.

For restaurant or similar business patrons while they are eating or drinking. If a patron is not seated at their table or other designated eating area, a face covering is required if social distancing cannot be accomplished.

For individuals exercising outdoors, or while walking or exercising with other people who are within a small group of people they closely and frequently associate with, as long as physical distancing from others is maintained. For individuals congregating outdoors with other people not within a small group of people they are closely and frequently associated with, face coverings are required when physical distancing is not maintained.

In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, including when obtaining or rendering goods or services, such as the receipt of dental services or medical treatments, or while swimming.

When a person is in an office or vehicle (or similar space) where others are not present.

For public safety employees and/or emergency responders and/or field employees engaged in essential functions, when wearing the face covering would interfere with or limit their ability to carry out their duties or functions.

For individuals complying with the directions of public safety employees.

At federal, state and other Mohave County facilities.

According to the release, enforcement of the proclamation will be educational, and residents should not dial 911 to report non-compliance.

“Kingman Police will work to educate the public on this order, and when possible, provide face coverings,” the city wrote. “Upon complaint, available officers will share information with residents who are not in compliance with the order.”

Information provided by the City of Kingman