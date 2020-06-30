Kingman Miner June 30: Adoption Spotlight
Originally Published: June 30, 2020 5:52 p.m.
These are Arizona’s children. Jason and Brian are identical twins, but Jason likes to point out he is older by two minutes. They are both bright, inquisitive boys who like to joke and laugh. One’s a little more country and the other’s a little more rock ‘n’ roll! Get to know Jason, Brian and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
