Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, June 30
Mohave County health director: Cooperation of public required to combat COVID-19

Denise Burley, the Mohave County director of public health, addresses the county board of supervisors. (Miner file photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: June 30, 2020 5:44 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health has again declared it can’t combat COVID-19 without the public’s help.

“The numbers in the community continue to go up rapidly and very consistently,” Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley told the county board of supervisors June 29.

After many questions about what businesses in the county have been impacted by COVID-19, Burley came up with a long, but not complete, list.

“Every industry has been impacted to some degree by cases,” Burley said. “On Facebook, we’ve seen information about some restaurants and bars, but I think you can extend that to government offices, financial institutions, retail businesses, grocery stores, utility companies, beauty salons, social gatherings, religious facilities, hospitals, etc. It’s basically out there. It has spread and it’s going to take all of us working together to reduce the number of cases and reduce the transmission.”

Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1 was concerned about the hospital transfers from out of state to Kingman Regional Medical Center, previously reported by MCDPH. He asked if such transfers are affecting the level of care the hospital can provide to local patients.

Burley said she doesn’t know the exact number of out-of-state COVID patients are in the county’s hospitals, but said the hospitals decide on their own if they can accept such patients.

She mentioned that in the event of a surge in Kingman, Kingman Regional Medical Center would expect and can count on similar help.

MCDPH received a free supply of remdesivir, a COVID-19 treatment drug by Gilead, and delivered 40 vials of it to each county hospital, Burley said. The drug is given to COVID-19 patients who are in critical condition.

“It worked for some, not for others,” Burley said when Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 asked how she estimated their effectiveness based on the county’s patients.

MCDPH was already notified that there will be no additional shipments of the free drug until later in July. Remdesivir will be available for the hospitals to purchase.

Burley said her department continues to look for more testing opportunities in the county. Upon learning that Sonora Quest does diagnostic tests in Lake Havasu City, MCDPH is checking if the lab would be able to offer the same service in other Mohave County communities.

