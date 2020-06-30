OFFERS
Tue, June 30
Mohave County reports 86 new COVID-19 cases in 3-day period

By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: June 30, 2020 5:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – The case count is rising but the death toll from the coronavirus has been holding steady in Mohave County.

Another 86 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday through Monday, June 27-29, pushing the number of cases in the county over the 1,000 mark, but the deaths held at 80.

There have now been 1,055 COVID-19 cases recorded in Mohave County. More than two-thirds of those cases – 741 – have been detected in the past four weeks. The first confirmed case was reported on March 24. The outbreak has prompted Kingman Mayor Jen Miles to require that face masks be worn in the city. (See story this page.)

County health officials attribute the surge to increased testing and the general spread of the virus in the county.

According to the Mohave County Department of Public Health, 12 of the new cases involved residents in the sprawling Kingman service area.

One of the new Kingman cases is a child age 0-10. The others include four patients in the 40-49 age range, two each in the 30-39 and 60-69 age ranges, and one each in the 11-19, 60-59 and 70-79 age brackets.

The Bullhead City service area has suffered the most cases in the county – 490 with 25 deaths – followed by the Kingman area with 311 cases and 43 deaths.

The Lake Havasu City service area has experienced 225 cases and 12 deaths, while the Arizona Strip has recorded 29 cases.

As of Monday evening, the county health department was reporting that 424 county residents had recovered from the coronavirus.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 10,586 county residents have been tested. Of the 8,041 tests for the actual virus, 8% have been positive for coronavirus, up from 6.3% two weeks ago. Of the 2,545 serology tests, which determine if an individual had the virus in the past, 3.3% have been positive.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 4,682 new cases and 44 deaths on Tuesday, June 30.

Nearly 80,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus, and 1,632 have died. That’s up from about 20,000 cases and 900 deaths a month ago.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 2.6 million cases and 126,000 deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

