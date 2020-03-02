OFFERS
Mon, March 02
Coffee with Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster set for Wednesday

Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster will be at Victoria’s Sugar Shack in Kingman for Coffee with the Sheriff on Wednesday, March 4. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 2, 2020 5:01 a.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman-area residents will have the opportunity to get to know Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster and his staff at the upcoming Coffee with the Sheriff event slated for 10:30–11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4 at Victoria’s Sugar Shack, 1455 E. Northern Ave.

“We are encouraging the community to use these events to get to know Sheriff Schuster and his staff and discuss any and all issues within our community in an informal setting,” MCSO wrote in a release.

Coffee with the Sheriff events are also planned for 10–11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11 at the Golden Shores Community Center, 13136 Golden Shores Parkway in Topock; and 10–11 a.m. Thursday, March 12 at Burgers by the Bridge, 410 English Village in Lake Havasu City.

Information provided by MCSO

