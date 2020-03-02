Coffee with Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster set for Wednesday
KINGMAN – Kingman-area residents will have the opportunity to get to know Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster and his staff at the upcoming Coffee with the Sheriff event slated for 10:30–11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4 at Victoria’s Sugar Shack, 1455 E. Northern Ave.
“We are encouraging the community to use these events to get to know Sheriff Schuster and his staff and discuss any and all issues within our community in an informal setting,” MCSO wrote in a release.
Coffee with the Sheriff events are also planned for 10–11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11 at the Golden Shores Community Center, 13136 Golden Shores Parkway in Topock; and 10–11 a.m. Thursday, March 12 at Burgers by the Bridge, 410 English Village in Lake Havasu City.
Information provided by MCSO
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Bullhead police seize $12 million worth of cocaine, methamphetamine near Kingman
- Up, up and away: Balloon festival planned for Kingman
- Residents question why Mohave County pays TV taxes, but not everybody receives the service
- Arizona Department of Transportation delivers I-11 update
- Mohave County measures in place for Coronavirus
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Completion date for Kingman Walmart remodel set for mid-April
- Kingman women keep on making history
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Kingman man reportedly commits murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 2
- National Weather Service: Windy, with a chance of snow for Kingman on Monday, Feb. 3
- Obituary
- Bullhead police seize $12 million worth of cocaine, methamphetamine near Kingman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: