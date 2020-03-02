Friends of the Kingman Library book sale slated for March 27
KINGMAN – A Gigantic Book Sale by Friends of the Kingman Library will be held indoors at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Ave., from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 27 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 28.
New and used books for all ages including large print, plus magazines, CDs, DVDs and more, will be available. Proceeds benefit the Mohave County Library-Kingman.
Parking is free. Credit cards will be accepted. Friends members receive a 10% discount Friday, and a 20% discount Saturday. Nonmembers may join upon entry.
For more information call the library at 928-692-2665.
Panda Express on Stockton Hill Road will host a fundraiser for the event on Saturday, March 28. The restaurant will donate 20% of all Panda purchases if presented with a small flyer or digital copy of the flyer available at the book sale.
Information provided by Friends of the Kingman Library
