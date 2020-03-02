Join Mohave County Sheriff, Doug Schuster for coffee, Wednesday, March 4
Originally Published: March 2, 2020 11:29 a.m.
Come have coffee with the Sheriff at Victoria's Sugar Shack, 1455 E. Northern Ave. in Kingman from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4.
This is a great opportunity for town residents to get to know Sheriff Schuster and his staff and discuss any and all issues within the community in an informal setting.
