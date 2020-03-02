OFFERS
Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis Scholarship Dinner, Saturday, March 7
Benefits Kingman High School Seniors and trade programs at MCC

Members of the Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis Club prepare food at a Kingman City Expo on May 30, 2019. The club will serve higher fare on Saturday, March 7 when they hold an Irish-themed dinner fundraiser to raise money for scholarships at the Club for YOUth, 301 N. First St. on Saturday, March 7. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: March 2, 2020 12:06 p.m.

Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis is holding its annual scholarship fundraiser at the Club for YOUth, 301 N. First St. in Kingman from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.

Attendees will enjoy an Irish themed dinner prepared by Chef Guallive, music provided by Bill Burrows & Team, silent and live auctions, 50/50 and Pot O’ Gold drawings.

Tickets are $20. Proceeds benefit Kingman High School Seniors and trade programs at MCC.

For more information contact Bill Ward at 928-718-0033 or bill@theclubforyouth.org.

Subscribers: Read a more complete story by clicking this headline, Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis scholarship fundraiser set for Saturday, March 7.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

The Club for Youth.

