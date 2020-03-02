Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis Scholarship Dinner, Saturday, March 7

Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis is holding its annual scholarship fundraiser at the Club for YOUth, 301 N. First St. in Kingman from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.

Attendees will enjoy an Irish themed dinner prepared by Chef Guallive, music provided by Bill Burrows & Team, silent and live auctions, 50/50 and Pot O’ Gold drawings.

Tickets are $20. Proceeds benefit Kingman High School Seniors and trade programs at MCC.

For more information contact Bill Ward at 928-718-0033 or bill@theclubforyouth.org.

