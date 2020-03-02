Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis Scholarship Dinner, Saturday, March 7
Benefits Kingman High School Seniors and trade programs at MCC
Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis is holding its annual scholarship fundraiser at the Club for YOUth, 301 N. First St. in Kingman from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.
Attendees will enjoy an Irish themed dinner prepared by Chef Guallive, music provided by Bill Burrows & Team, silent and live auctions, 50/50 and Pot O’ Gold drawings.
Tickets are $20. Proceeds benefit Kingman High School Seniors and trade programs at MCC.
For more information contact Bill Ward at 928-718-0033 or bill@theclubforyouth.org.
