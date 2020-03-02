Light rain falls on Kingman

March started off soggy in the Kingman area, with leaden skies and sporadic rain showers.

Despite the threatening clouds, just a trace of rain was recorded on Sunday, March 1, at Kingman Municipal Airport, according to the National Weather Service, which said .02 inches feel at the airport on Monday morning.

There’s a 50% chance of more showers today, with clearing skies to follow. Expect winds of 11 to 15 mph out of the north-northeast Monday tonight, with gusts to 21 mph.

Temperatures for the rest of the week call for highs in the mid-60s to low-70s, and overnight lows in the low 40s.

Information provided by National Weather Service