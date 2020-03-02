OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, March 02
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave Community College and Kingman team for technology recycling event

MC4 Computer Club members carry old computers and other technology items during a recycling event. The next Technology Recycling Drive is set for Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the City of Kingman Public Works Yard. (MCC courtesy photo)

MC4 Computer Club members carry old computers and other technology items during a recycling event. The next Technology Recycling Drive is set for Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the City of Kingman Public Works Yard. (MCC courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 2, 2020 5:02 a.m.

KINGMAN - While you're spring cleaning, bring out your old computers and tech gear.

You can safely recycle it for free at a Technology Recycling Drive at the City of Kingman Public Works Yard. The drive is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 7 at the City of Kingman Public Works Yard, 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Residents can discard their old or broken computers and technology devices at this bi-annual event, co-organized by the Mohave Community College MC4 Computer Club, and the City of Kingman Public Works Department.

During the 2019 Fall Recycle Drive, the club and city collected several thousand pounds of computers, printers and other technology items to be recycled.

Items that will be accepted include computer components, recorders, MP3 players, video players, DVD/VHS players, digital cameras, radios, telephones and printers.

MC4 Computer Club members will also assist with removing hard drives from computers.

Televisions will not be accepted, nor will car batteries or items containing freon.

For more information, contact Dr. Andra Goldberg, MCC science instructor and MC4 club adviser for the Neal Campus-Kingman chapter, at 928-692-3015 or agoldberg@mohave.edu.

-Information provided by Mohave County Community College

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

MCC, City hold Tech Recycling Drive
Kingman: MC4, city team up to recycle old electronics
Old computers and such have a place to go
MCC technology recycling event is March 26
Out with the old: MCC’s MC4 Computer Club and City of Kingman Public Works are hosting a technology recycling drive Saturday
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News