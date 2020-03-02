Mohave Community College and Kingman team for technology recycling event

KINGMAN - While you're spring cleaning, bring out your old computers and tech gear.

You can safely recycle it for free at a Technology Recycling Drive at the City of Kingman Public Works Yard. The drive is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 7 at the City of Kingman Public Works Yard, 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Residents can discard their old or broken computers and technology devices at this bi-annual event, co-organized by the Mohave Community College MC4 Computer Club, and the City of Kingman Public Works Department.

During the 2019 Fall Recycle Drive, the club and city collected several thousand pounds of computers, printers and other technology items to be recycled.

Items that will be accepted include computer components, recorders, MP3 players, video players, DVD/VHS players, digital cameras, radios, telephones and printers.

MC4 Computer Club members will also assist with removing hard drives from computers.

Televisions will not be accepted, nor will car batteries or items containing freon.

For more information, contact Dr. Andra Goldberg, MCC science instructor and MC4 club adviser for the Neal Campus-Kingman chapter, at 928-692-3015 or agoldberg@mohave.edu.

-Information provided by Mohave County Community College