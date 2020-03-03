Arizona confirms man in 20s is state’s 2nd virus case
Updated as of Tuesday, March 3, 2020 5:29 PM
PHOENIX – An Arizona man who came in direct contact with a coronavirus patient is now the state's second case. State and Maricopa County health officials said Tuesday that lab tests conducted the day before confirmed the man, who is in his 20s, has been infected with COVID-19.
Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, county medical director for disease control, says the man, who resides in metro Phoenix, is in stable condition and recovering at home. The patient he came in contact with is someone outside of Arizona who had traveled to a community where the virus has spread.
Public health workers have instructed those in close contact with the man to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Sunenshine says it's no surprise that there is a new case in Arizona as the number of cases continues to climb around the U.S. She says it's good news that this latest patient is expected to make a full recovery.
Knowing when and where the man was exposed, the medical director says the case does not signify the virus is spreading in the community.
