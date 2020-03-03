OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 03
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona Senate candidate Mark Kelly says he's backing Biden

Mark Kelly, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate seat in Arizona, has endorsed Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination for U.S. president. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2lE5hSm)

Mark Kelly, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate seat in Arizona, has endorsed Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination for U.S. president. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2lE5hSm)

JONATHAN J. COOPER, Associated Press
Originally Published: March 3, 2020 10:49 a.m.

PHOENIX - Arizona Senate candidate Mark Kelly said Monday he'll vote for Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential primary, throwing his support behind the former vice president as Biden looks to solidify moderate Democrats against Bernie Sanders.

Kelly is a retired astronaut who has positioned himself as a centrist in one of the most hotly contested 2020 Senate races. His endorsement ends months of silence on his thinking in the presidential contest and adds to a pile-on of moderate supporters for Biden a day ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries.

“Joe Biden understands the challenges Arizonans face and knows what it’s like to be knocked down, get back up, and keep serving others,” Kelly wrote on Twitter. “We need a president who will unite us and find common ground to get things done. That’s why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden.”

Biden also picked up support Monday from Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, who ended their own presidential campaigns amid deepening concern among the Democratic establishment about Sanders, the Vermont senator and self-described democratic socialist whose success in early states has propelled his campaign.

Kelly has moved to distance himself from Sanders, telling reporters last month, “I'm a capitalist.” But he's pledged to support the Democratic nominee for president, even if it's Sanders.

Long a Republican stronghold, Arizona has become friendlier to Democrats over the past four years. President Donald Trump won the state by just 3.5 points in 2016, and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in 2018 became the first Democrat here to win a U.S. Senate seat in three decades.

Many Democrats worry that Sanders' self-identity as a democratic socialist and his far-left politics won't play well with the higher-income suburbanites who would be key to Kelly's chances in Arizona. Kelly is married to Gabrielle Giffords, who survived a shooting when she was a congresswoman.

Republican Sen. Martha McSally, the incumbent who was appointed to finish the term of the late Sen. John McCain, has enthusiastically backed Trump and appeared with the president at a rally in Phoenix last month.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Biden fights for momentum in Democrats' shifting primary
Buttigieg, Sanders lead as Iowa releases partial results from presidential caucus
Sanders edges Buttigieg in NH, giving Dems 2 front-runners
Good luck, Old Joe
Warren blasts billionaires as Democrats end year campaigning
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News