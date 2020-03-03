OFFERS
Tue, March 03
35.0°
BLM seeks comment on management plan for Black Mountain wild burro herd

The federal Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on a proposed wild burro management plan for the Black Mountains in western Mohave County. (File photo by Butch Meriwether/For the Miner)

The federal Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on a proposed wild burro management plan for the Black Mountains in western Mohave County. (File photo by Butch Meriwether/For the Miner)

Originally Published: March 3, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN – The federal Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input on a plan to reduce the population of wild burros in the Black Mountains.

According to a BLM news release, the public’s input is sought as BLM’s Kingman and Lake Havasu field offices work on an environmental assessment analyzing a proposed “wild burro gather and use of fertility controls within and near the Black Mountain Herd Management Area” in western Mohave County.

The estimated wild burro population in the Black Mountain HMA is over 2,200, nearly four times greater than the target population of 478. The overpopulation is negatively impacting landscape health and wildlife, BLM noted.

Additionally, the news release said, wild burros wander onto private lands outside the HMA seeking food and water, jeopardizing motorists on area roadways and causing damage to private property. BLM noted local communities have requested that the agency address the wild burro overpopulation and return the HMA to its target population level.

“We are looking forward to receiving public input as we evaluate a variety of humane solutions to addressing the significant overpopulation of wild burros in and around the Black Mountain area,” said Kingman Field Manager Amanda Dodson. “Ultimately, the BLM’s primary goal is to achieve healthy public lands that can support healthy wild burro herds, wildlife and other natural resources.”

Wild burros essentially have no natural predators, resulting in a rapid increase in population. If not appropriately managed, herds can double in size every five years, the news release said, noting the agency’s goal is to maintain wild burros in good physical condition and protect the health of public lands and native wildlife habitat.

The EA analyzes the use of fertility controls, sex ratio adjustments and periodic removal of wild burros over a 10-year period to maintain the target population within the HMA. All action alternatives analyzed in the EA ensure humane treatment of the animals. Any wild burros removed from the range would be made available for adoption or sale to good homes through the BLM’s Adoption and Sales programs.

The draft environmental assessment document is available for review and public comment on the BLM ePlanning website at https://go.usa.gov/xVatt, and at the Kingman Field Office, 2755 Mission Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Comments will be accepted through April 1, and only comments specific to the project will be considered.

“Comments should contain new technical or scientific information relevant to the proposed action. Comments containing only opinions or preferences will not receive a formal response but may be considered in the BLM’s decision-making process,” the news release explained.

Interested parties can also deliver or mail written comments to the Kingman Field Office, 2755 Mission Blvd.

Before including your address, phone number, email address, or other personal information in your comments, be advised that your entire comment, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time.

Information provided by Bureau of Land Management

