OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 03
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

City of Kingman urges residents to register for upcoming elections

The City of Kingman is reminding residents to register to vote in the primary and general elections. (Adobe Image)

The City of Kingman is reminding residents to register to vote in the primary and general elections. (Adobe Image)

Originally Published: March 3, 2020 3:39 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is urging residents to register to vote in the upcoming primary and general elections, noting the cutoff dates to do so are Monday, July 6 and Monday, Oct. 5, respectively.

Arizona residents can register to vote online at https://servicearizona.com/. In-person registration can be completed at the Mohave County Administration Building at 700 W. Beale Street, or at the Motor Vehicle Division office, 3670 E. Andy Devine Ave.

The City of Kingman does not perform in-person voter registration, it noted in a news release.

The primary election is slated for Aug. 4, with early voting beginning July 8. The last day to request a mail ballot is July 24, and the last day to vote early will be July 31.

The general election will take place Nov. 3. Early voting begins Oct. 7 and runs through Oct. 30. The last day to request a mail ballot will be Oct. 23.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Early ballots to be mailed soon
Monday the last day to register for primaries
Early voting now under way
Early voting begins Thursday
Early voting begins today
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News