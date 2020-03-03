City of Kingman urges residents to register for upcoming elections
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is urging residents to register to vote in the upcoming primary and general elections, noting the cutoff dates to do so are Monday, July 6 and Monday, Oct. 5, respectively.
Arizona residents can register to vote online at https://servicearizona.com/. In-person registration can be completed at the Mohave County Administration Building at 700 W. Beale Street, or at the Motor Vehicle Division office, 3670 E. Andy Devine Ave.
The City of Kingman does not perform in-person voter registration, it noted in a news release.
The primary election is slated for Aug. 4, with early voting beginning July 8. The last day to request a mail ballot is July 24, and the last day to vote early will be July 31.
The general election will take place Nov. 3. Early voting begins Oct. 7 and runs through Oct. 30. The last day to request a mail ballot will be Oct. 23.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
