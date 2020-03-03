A Club for the Kingman Community: The Club for YOUth has short-term plans for a school and rec center

Having outgrown its current facility and wanting to expand its services to the community, The Club for YOUth has big plans for the near future.

The Club for YOUth has been addressing the needs of local children for nearly 26 years, and in that time, has continued to grow. Club CEO Bill Ward explained that the club has been steadily growing by about 10% each year. There are some days during the summer months that see more than 160 children participate in activities at the club.

“We have maxed out our capacity at this facility,” Ward said. “We know we need more space for the club, but we also wanted to give more to Kingman. We wanted to be more for this community other than just an after-school program, which is hugely important for us, but we wanted to find ways to give more to the community.”

Enter a $12 million project that will see The Club for YOUth expand on its services.

Phase 1, at a cost of approximately $2.7 million, will see the construction of a dual purpose facility. One part will be home to the club itself, which will continue to provide programming focused on subjects that have been minimized or eliminated from school curriculums; an environment focused on respect, responsibility, safety and fun; and the development of social skills.

The second building, which will be located in close proximity to the first, will house a new club initiative: the school. Ward explained that the private school will first serve grades K-3. The CEO said there are many parents in the Kingman area that desire something different for their children in terms of education.

Class sizes will be small, with at least nine children but no more than 15 per class. The number of classes will be determined by need. The club will bring on an educator to head the school, with Ward saying the ideal candidate will have a master’s degree in education. That individual will then have strong knowledge of the profession and will be able to prepare curriculum and lead other teachers through the process.

Ward also said the addition of another school could be a draw for Kingman.

“By having that here it puts in a draw the city can use, saying we not only have a public school, but a private charter school and a private school that will serve no more than 15 kids per classroom,” Ward said. “It really gets that one-on-one education component going, teaching to the child’s abilities.”

Ward said the goal is to be up and running in time for the 2020-2021 school year, and if not by then, by the 2021-2022 school year.

So how will the approximately $9 million that remains from the nearly $12 million project be used? The answer is construction of a recreation center that provides families, young children and older children with a space to safely and responsibly engage in activities.

“The next phase we’re doing as well is we want to create a rec center venue for kids to hangout, for families to come,” Ward said. “We’re going to be seeking input from the community on things they would like to see happen. We’ve thought about batting cages; we’ve thought about simulated golf; we’ve thought about rock climbing walls; we’ve thought about a science, industry and arts museum that’s all interactive.”

The club will hold a kickoff party for the effort from 3–7 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at which community members can share their thoughts and ideas for the project. Tickets cost $10, but kids get in for free. There will be food, bounce houses, games and more. That includes the sale of 4,000 drawing tickets at $20 a piece for a chance to win a car from Martin Swanty Hyundai.

“The goal of the kickoff is to get the community’s input …, to garner support for this project, and to get the true feeling of what the community wants to see happen,” Ward said.

Ward explained the club has outgrown the current facility but that there aren’t any buildings currently in Kingman that could serve the project’s needs. Land has been found that would be suitable, and the club’s Realtor is in talks with the property owners. More information on a location will be announced at a later date, but for now, Ward said the goal is to be located more centrally in Kingman.

Kingman area residents will also be happy to know that the project will be entirely paid for with private money, and perhaps some grants. “We are not seeking any local, public funds,” Ward said.

He said there will be numerous benefits.

“Having a new facility will enable us to serve more children, we’ll be more strategically located which allows more families to access us easily, and (we’ll) offer more opportunities,” Ward said. “When we have more program space, we can create more programs.”

For more information on the project or to purchase tickets for the kickoff event, contact Ward at bill@theclubforyouth.org, or call the club at 928-718-0033.