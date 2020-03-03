Expo will help Mohave Electric Cooperative members save

BULLHEAD CITY – The Co-op Connections Expo is back and ready to help Mohave Electric Cooperative members save on everyday needs.

According to an MEC news release, the free expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 7 at the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce. Members can visit participating Co-op Connections businesses in one location to learn about discounts.

“Members don’t even need to carry the card anymore,” said Terry Puryear, public affairs coordinator at MEC. “An app is available on iOS and Android that places savings at a member’s fingertips.”

All a member needs to do is show the app or card at one of over 130 local businesses to receive a discount. The card’s Healthy Savings can save members up to 85 percent on prescriptions as well as discounts on dental, vision, chiropractic, hearing aids, and lab and imaging.

Expo attendees will have an opportunity to purchase items or services from vendors. There will also be prize drawings.

Connections businesses interested in participating should contact Puryear at tpuryear@mohaveelectric.com or 928-758-0567.

Information provided by Mohave Electric Cooperative