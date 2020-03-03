Expo will help Mohave Electric Cooperative members save
BULLHEAD CITY – The Co-op Connections Expo is back and ready to help Mohave Electric Cooperative members save on everyday needs.
According to an MEC news release, the free expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 7 at the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce. Members can visit participating Co-op Connections businesses in one location to learn about discounts.
“Members don’t even need to carry the card anymore,” said Terry Puryear, public affairs coordinator at MEC. “An app is available on iOS and Android that places savings at a member’s fingertips.”
All a member needs to do is show the app or card at one of over 130 local businesses to receive a discount. The card’s Healthy Savings can save members up to 85 percent on prescriptions as well as discounts on dental, vision, chiropractic, hearing aids, and lab and imaging.
Expo attendees will have an opportunity to purchase items or services from vendors. There will also be prize drawings.
Connections businesses interested in participating should contact Puryear at tpuryear@mohaveelectric.com or 928-758-0567.
Information provided by Mohave Electric Cooperative
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Up, up and away: Balloon festival planned for Kingman
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Bullhead police seize $12 million worth of cocaine, methamphetamine near Kingman
- Kingman and Mohave County officials eager to start regulating underground water resources
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Mohave County measures in place for Coronavirus
- Completion date for Kingman Walmart remodel set for mid-April
- Kingman women keep on making history
- Fields of Dreams: Hemp operation underway near Dolan Springs
- Snow possible Monday, Feb. 3
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Updated: Missing Golden Valley boy, 9, found deceased Jan. 30
- Up, up and away: Balloon festival planned for Kingman
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Kingman man reportedly commits murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 2
- National Weather Service: Windy, with a chance of snow for Kingman on Monday, Feb. 3
- Obituary
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: