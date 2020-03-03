OFFERS
Horoscopes | March 3, 2020

Originally Published: March 3, 2020 5 a.m.

Birthdays: Jessica Biel, 38; Julie Bowen, 50; Tone Loc, 54; Jackie Joyner-Kersee, 58.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Resolving issues will require compromise if you want to keep the peace. How you display what you have to offer will have to be authentic and accessible for others to understand. Don't make promises you cannot keep. Romance is in the stars. 4 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Get your priorities straight, and you will achieve what you set out to do. Ample preparation will ease stress and ensure your success. Don't leave a last-minute change in the hands of someone else. Leave nothing to chance. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your persuasive jargon will result in an emotional battle. Make sure you know and understand what you are saying. Charm may get you a step ahead, but if you don't have the facts to back up your claims, you'll be stepping backward. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): High energy, coupled with unique ideas, will get you moving in the right direction. Common sense and less drama will help you convince others to get on board and assist you in reaching your objective. Meetings will bring better results than anticipated. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Finish what you start. If you flit from one thing to another, you will end up going in circles. Don't believe what you hear. Joint ventures will not turn out as anticipated. Your charm alone won't help you seal a deal. 4 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Discuss what you want to do with the people you know will give you good advice. Someone with more experience will offer a suggestion that will encourage you to put your plans in motion. A partnership will fuel your creativity. 2 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't venture off the beaten track. Stick to the basics, take care of your responsibilities and avoid getting into discussions with people who don't share your opinions. Schedule rest, and adopt a healthy lifestyle that supports your hectic routine. 5 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): The people you bring into your circle will inspire you. A change to the way you approach life will improve your attitude as well as your performance. Greater respect for someone will develop and bring you closer. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't wait for approval to move forward on your own. You'll be led astray by someone who doesn't want to see you succeed. Put greater emphasis on the way you look and how you present yourself to the world. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change will be enlightening. Taking a new approach to an old idea will help you see flaws that weren't apparent in the past. A shift in attitude will help you adjust to a healthier, happier lifestyle. Let go of the past. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Test your ideas, and make changes that will help you explore new possibilities. A project can turn into a prosperous sideline business with a little thought and adjustment to your space that accommodates what you want to pursue. 5 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Choose to use charm and a positive attitude to get what you want. If you let someone bring you down, it will ruin your day and stifle your prospects. Project what you want, and make it happen. You are overdue for a change. 2 stars

