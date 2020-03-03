Kingman Concert Band performs a free concert, Sunday, March 8
Originally Published: March 3, 2020 4:03 p.m.
The Kingman Concert Band presents the “Echoes of Childhood Free Concert” on Sunday, March 8 from 3 to 4:15 p.m. at Kingman Presbyterian Church, 2425 Detroit Ave.
Enjoy listening to the Kingman Concert Band as they perform a variety of music from our youth including Disney tunes, Harry Potter, Pinball Wizard and more.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Julie Gragg at 928-853-3846 or conductor@kingmanconcertband.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
