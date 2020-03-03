OFFERS
Kingman's Blended Learning Academy celebrates Mardi Gras

(Courtesy photo)

(Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 3, 2020 4:15 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, March 3, 2020 5:30 PM

Students at the K-12 Blended Learning Academy in Kingman are shown celebrating Mardi Gras on “Fat Tuesday,” also called “Pancake Tuesday.” The students are enjoying pancakes topped with whipped cream and strawberries, or the traditional maple syrup. The school is located at 2475 E. Beverly Ave. To learn more call 928-793-5500 or visit https://www.facebook.com/KingmanBLC/.

