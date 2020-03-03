Kingman’s Bryce Henak tallies top mark at archery tournament
KINGMAN – Bryce Henak, 12, of Kingman found his mark Saturday during the Arizona State National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) Tournament.
Henak, who shoots for the Emmanuel Christian Academy Eagles, took first place in two events – bullseye with a score of 280 and 3D with a score of 288 at the Ben Avery Shooting Range in Phoenix.
He was also awarded the Brass Ring in 3D, which goes to the top archer in Arizona for the NASP Middle School Boys' Division.
Up next for the sixth grader is the NASP Western Regionals, which are held in April in Sandy, Utah.
The Emmanuel Christian Academy Eagles archery team is sponsored by Desert Archery in Kingman.
Information provided by Melissa Henak
