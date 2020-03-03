OFFERS
Tue, March 03
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman’s Bryce Henak tallies top mark at archery tournament

Bryce Henak, 12, of Kingman poses with coach Tom Rowan following the Arizona State National Archery in Schools Program Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Ben Avery Shooting Range in Phoenix. (Courtesy photo)



Originally Published: March 3, 2020 4:02 p.m.

KINGMAN – Bryce Henak, 12, of Kingman found his mark Saturday during the Arizona State National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) Tournament.

Henak, who shoots for the Emmanuel Christian Academy Eagles, took first place in two events – bullseye with a score of 280 and 3D with a score of 288 at the Ben Avery Shooting Range in Phoenix.

He was also awarded the Brass Ring in 3D, which goes to the top archer in Arizona for the NASP Middle School Boys' Division.

Up next for the sixth grader is the NASP Western Regionals, which are held in April in Sandy, Utah.

The Emmanuel Christian Academy Eagles archery team is sponsored by Desert Archery in Kingman.

Information provided by Melissa Henak

