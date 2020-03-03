Obituary | Jacey Laine Mitchell Swanty

Jacey Laine Mitchell Swanty died unexpectedly in Kingman, Arizona on Feb. 21, 2020 at the age of 43.

Jacey is survived by her mother, Julie Mitchell; husband, Cody Swanty; children, Aidan Perea, Rhiannon Perea, Cody Swanty Jr. and Shelby Swanty; and siblings, Jenni Gregory, Sami Hall and Annie Mitchell. She is preceded in death by her father, William Mitchell; and nephew, Madix Gregory.

Jacey was born on Sept. 24, 1976 in Bellingham, Washington to William and Julie Mitchell. She graduated from University of Nevada, Las Vegas in 2005 with a degree in Family Nurse Practitioner. She married Cody Swanty, in Hans Lollick near St. Thomas, on May 30, 2016. Jacey worked as a Nurse Practitioner in the Emergency Room at Kingman Regional Medical Center as well as having a Private Practice. Her children remember her as a lively, outspoken, empathetic mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals. The community remembers her as a Healer.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1 p.m. on March 7, 2020 at Hope City Church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jacey’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Kingman Cancer Center at 1739 Beverly Ave., Kingman, AZ, 86409. The family would like to thank the community for their kind words and gestures.