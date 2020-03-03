Obituary Notice | Theresa Kay Patterson
Originally Published: March 3, 2020 5:12 p.m.
Theresa Kay Patterson was born Tuesday, Sept. 26, 1972, in Las Vegas, Nevada and passed away on Feb. 13, 2020 in Golden Valley, Arizona at the age of 47.
