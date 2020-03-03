Prep Softball: Lady Bulldogs take down Mohave Accelerated

KINGMAN – The bats came alive at the right time Monday as the Kingman High School softball team cruised to a 17-7 road win over Mohave Accelerated in five innings.

“We definitely hit better today,” said Lady Bulldogs head coach Craig Lee. “I think coming out of the tournament helped with our hitting. Defensively we were solid. We still have a few things we have to work out at practice.”

Kingman was coming off a busy weekend at the Wrangler Classic in Wickenburg. It was a stretch that included eight games in six days, but the Lady Bulldogs are off until Monday, March 9 with a trip to Washington High in Glendale.

Maddy Chamberlin picked up the win against MALC after striking out three and allowing three hits in five innings of work.

The sophomore also helped her own cause with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate, including a homer and three RBIs.

Anastasia Tanner finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a stolen base, while Jazymn Robertson and Amber Lopez added two hits apiece. Lopez also had three RBIs and Robertson drove in a run and stole a base.