Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 03
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Rants and Raves | March 4, 2020

Festival organizer and promoter Frank Wills said to expect 20 balloons when the three-day event gets underway on Friday, Oct. 16 at 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 3, 2020 4:59 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Trump Jr. draws brown bear permit – Please! “A modern day Teddy Roosevelt?” Teddy Roosevelt led troops in a war. I would believe in Trump Jr. if he had put in six years with the U.S. Marines!

Trump urges calm even as U.S. reports worrisome new virus case – What does Pence know about this virus? What are his qualifications? Draining the swamp and then filling it back up with new know-nothings seems ridiculous!

Movie Review on Impractical Jokers – Kevin, as a movie reviewer you get 1 out of 5 miners. At least watch some of the shows before you do a review.

Up Up and Away – Great event for Kingman but better suited for Kingman Airport.

March is Social Worker Appreciation Month. Thank a social worker for stepping in to protect children when other people make excuses to look the other way and not get involved. God Bless social workers.

Water Worries – Kingman has less than 58 years of water left. Legislators should check out what happened to Borrego Springs (San Diego County), California when warnings were ignored that farming was depleting groundwater. Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) – keep trying!

Democrats unload on Bernie Sanders in preview of debate – Hey, all Democrats and Floridians. Bernie Sanders’ mentioning Castro’s good deed for his people on education is no different than me acknowledging that Trump thinks out-of-the-box despite the fact that I think Trump is a scoundrel and bad for U.S.

Join Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster for coffee – Great news, though what I want to know is why is that these kind of “interactions” with the general public only seem to happen during election years?

People here in Kingman better start looking out for a TV cable company that takes your money and says if you don’t like it call this number and press 1 or 2 or 3 or 4 or 5 and end up talking to the wall.

