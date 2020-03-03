OFFERS
Rotary gets census update from Kingman city manager

Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin is flanked by Rotarian Becky Fawson, left, and Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club president Karen Brown after speaking to the group at a recent meeting about the 2020 U.S. Census. (Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 3, 2020 3:41 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club's Feb. 28 guest speaker was Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin.

Foggin presented a Powerpoint presentation on the upcoming 2020 U.S. Census.

He noted the 2010 census had many undercounts, and said this year's census will offer three different ways for residents to participate.

The U.S. Census Bureau is now mailing out postcards to 95% of residents, the city manager explained.

The cards will give participants the option of calling in their answers, or going online to be counted.

Those without mailing addresses will be contacted at their residences.

The process is quick and easy. Foggin said as only seven questions are beings asked in the census in 2020.

Being counted is important, as the City of Kingman receives $400 per person per year based on census figures.

Information provided by Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club

