Shelter staff briefly reunited with long-time resident Roxy

KINGMAN – Staff and volunteers with the Mohave County Animal Shelter were reunited with a long-time resident for a short visit Sunday, Feb. 29 at National Adoption Day at PetSmart in Bullhead City.

Roxy, a Pitbull mix, had been the shelter’s longest resident from her arrival in December 2018 until her adoption in November 2019. Lynn Kannianen, president of Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter, wrote in a news release that Roxy’s sweet disposition quickly made her a favorite among staff and volunteers.

“But week after week and then month after month went by and Roxy was not adopted,” Kannianen wrote. “She became known as Roxy Hart, or Roxy, Queen of the Shelter. She was taken to every adoption event, not only in the hopes of getting her adopted, but also because the volunteers wanted to give her a day of fun outside of the shelter environment.”

Then, in November 2019, Roxy was adopted at a PetSmart event held in Bullhead City.

“Everyone was in tears; the volunteers, the PetSmart staff who got to know her and even her new mom and sister,” Kannianen said. “It was bittersweet. We all knew how much we would miss her gentle presence in Kennel 9, but she deserved a happy life in her own home.”

Shelter personnel were reunited with Roxy for a brief time Sunday, as the Pitbull entered PetSmart in Bullhead City for a nail trimming.

“It was a very happy occasion for the volunteers ...,” Kannianen said. “It reinforced the reason we do these events every week; to get these animals out of the shelter and into their ‘furever’ homes no matter how long it may take.”

Information provided by Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter