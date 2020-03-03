OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 03
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Shelter staff briefly reunited with long-time resident Roxy

Roxy, a pitbull mix and long-time resident at the Mohave County Animal Shelter got, to visit with his old caretakers during an adoption event on Sunday, Feb. 29. (Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter courtesy photo)

Roxy, a pitbull mix and long-time resident at the Mohave County Animal Shelter got, to visit with his old caretakers during an adoption event on Sunday, Feb. 29. (Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 3, 2020 3:51 p.m.

KINGMAN – Staff and volunteers with the Mohave County Animal Shelter were reunited with a long-time resident for a short visit Sunday, Feb. 29 at National Adoption Day at PetSmart in Bullhead City.

Roxy, a Pitbull mix, had been the shelter’s longest resident from her arrival in December 2018 until her adoption in November 2019. Lynn Kannianen, president of Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter, wrote in a news release that Roxy’s sweet disposition quickly made her a favorite among staff and volunteers.

“But week after week and then month after month went by and Roxy was not adopted,” Kannianen wrote. “She became known as Roxy Hart, or Roxy, Queen of the Shelter. She was taken to every adoption event, not only in the hopes of getting her adopted, but also because the volunteers wanted to give her a day of fun outside of the shelter environment.”

Then, in November 2019, Roxy was adopted at a PetSmart event held in Bullhead City.

“Everyone was in tears; the volunteers, the PetSmart staff who got to know her and even her new mom and sister,” Kannianen said. “It was bittersweet. We all knew how much we would miss her gentle presence in Kennel 9, but she deserved a happy life in her own home.”

Shelter personnel were reunited with Roxy for a brief time Sunday, as the Pitbull entered PetSmart in Bullhead City for a nail trimming.

“It was a very happy occasion for the volunteers ...,” Kannianen said. “It reinforced the reason we do these events every week; to get these animals out of the shelter and into their ‘furever’ homes no matter how long it may take.”

Information provided by Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County Animal Shelter seeks donations after influx Friday, Feb. 21
Mohave County Animal Shelter meets goal of 250 adoptions
Homeless dogs looking for new owners at Oktoberfest
Desert Highlands receives furry visitors
Community support flowed at Muttsquerade
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News