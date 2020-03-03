For The Luv of Paws will be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Sidewalk Sale at the Paws-itively Charming Thrift Shoppe, 204 N. 4th St., from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, March 8.

There will be all kinds of household goods, books, linens and other discounted items.

All sales benefit the For The Luv of Paws domestic animal shelter and sanctuary on Oatman Highway in Golden Valley.

For more information about the event, volunteering at the shoppe or the sanctuary, or adopting a forever family member, call Cherie Dalynn at 928-897-7304.