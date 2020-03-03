OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 03
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

St. Patrick’s Day Sidewalk Sale

For the Luv of Paws will host a St. Patrick’s Day Sidewalk Sale at the Pawsitively Charming Thrift Shoppe, 204 N. 4th St., on Sunday, March 8. 2020. Proceeds will benefit For the Luv of Paws, a nonprofit, no-kill animal shelter and sanctuary on the Oatman Highway in Golden Valley. (Adobe image)

For the Luv of Paws will host a St. Patrick’s Day Sidewalk Sale at the Pawsitively Charming Thrift Shoppe, 204 N. 4th St., on Sunday, March 8. 2020. Proceeds will benefit For the Luv of Paws, a nonprofit, no-kill animal shelter and sanctuary on the Oatman Highway in Golden Valley. (Adobe image)

Bruce Meriwether, for The Miner
Originally Published: March 3, 2020 5 a.m.

For The Luv of Paws will be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Sidewalk Sale at the Paws-itively Charming Thrift Shoppe, 204 N. 4th St., from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, March 8.

There will be all kinds of household goods, books, linens and other discounted items.

All sales benefit the For The Luv of Paws domestic animal shelter and sanctuary on Oatman Highway in Golden Valley.

For more information about the event, volunteering at the shoppe or the sanctuary, or adopting a forever family member, call Cherie Dalynn at 928-897-7304.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Paws Open House and Yard Sale
Paul Bunyan of Yard Sales starts Dec. 9 in downtown Kingman
Yard sale donations sought
Luv of Paws host 4th annual yard sale
Luv of Paws seeks donations for pet food
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News