Tue, March 03
Wind farm to create 300 construction jobs north of Kingman

BP Wind Energy North America Inc. will begin work this year on a 24,257-acre wind energy farm about 40 miles north of Kingman. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda
Originally Published: March 3, 2020 5:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – After lengthy delays, a 24,527-acre BP Wind Energy North America Inc. wind farm project is coming to White Hills, 40 miles north of Kingman and immediately south of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

“The project will bring up to 300 well-paid construction jobs,” said Communication Specialist Lisa Paul on behalf of NextEra Energy Resources, the company that owns the authorized wind energy. “They will be posted online by December 2020.”

A large portion of the project is going to be built on federal Bureau of Land Management land. BLM’s Kingman Field Office announced temporary road restrictions to allow for the construction beginning Saturday, Feb. 29.

BP Wind Energy applied to BLM in 2009 to construct, operate, maintain and eventually decommission a wind energy generation facility. A Miner story at the time said the construction would cost about $1 billion.

The project will generate and deliver electrical power to the regional electrical transmission grid by interconnecting with an existing transmission line crossing through the southern portion of the site.

The plan is to connect to the Western Area Power Administration’s Mead-Peacock 345-kilovolt transmission line.

In 2012, the Miner wrote about a developer unhappy with the wind farm plan and objecting to the construction near his master-planned community, the Ranch at White Hills. The protest did not stop the plans.

The wind farm is owned by NextEra Energy Renewables Holdings LLC, NextEra Energy Renewables Holdings LLC, and Mohave County Wind Farm LLC.

