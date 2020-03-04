OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 04
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Free 'Technology Recycling Drive,' Sunday, March 7

Residents can discard their old or broken computers and technology devices at the free "Technology Recycling Drive" at the City of Kingman Public Works Yard, 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. (MCC courtesy, file)

Residents can discard their old or broken computers and technology devices at the free "Technology Recycling Drive" at the City of Kingman Public Works Yard, 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. (MCC courtesy, file)

mugshot photo
By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: March 4, 2020 5:31 p.m.

Residents can discard their old or broken computers and technology devices at the "Technology Recycling Drive" at the City of Kingman Public Works Yard, 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.

Mohave Community College Computer Club members will also assist with removing hard drives from computers.

Items that will be accepted include computer components, recorders, MP3 players, video players, DVD/VHS players, digital cameras, radios, telephones and printers.

Televisions will not be accepted nor will car batteries or items containing freon.

For more information, contact Dr. Andra Goldberg, MCC science instructor and MC4 club adviser for the Neal Campus-Kingman chapter, at 928-692-3015 or agoldberg@mohave.edu.

Subscribers: Read a more complete story by clicking this headline, Mohave Community College and Kingman team for technology recycling event.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

Kingman Public Works Facility

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave Community College and Kingman team for technology recycling event
Recycling event will take in old computers, TVs
MCC technology recycling event is March 26
Technology Recycling Drive set for Nov. 2
Recycle unused, broken technology
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News