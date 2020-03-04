Free 'Technology Recycling Drive,' Sunday, March 7

Residents can discard their old or broken computers and technology devices at the "Technology Recycling Drive" at the City of Kingman Public Works Yard, 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.

Mohave Community College Computer Club members will also assist with removing hard drives from computers.

Items that will be accepted include computer components, recorders, MP3 players, video players, DVD/VHS players, digital cameras, radios, telephones and printers.

Televisions will not be accepted nor will car batteries or items containing freon.

For more information, contact Dr. Andra Goldberg, MCC science instructor and MC4 club adviser for the Neal Campus-Kingman chapter, at 928-692-3015 or agoldberg@mohave.edu.

