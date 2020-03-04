Horoscopes | March 4, 2020

Birthdays: Chaz Bono, 51; Patricia Heaton, 62; Mykelti Williamson, 63; Catherine O’Hara, 66.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Sometimes it’s best to take a back seat and observe. Walk away from disputes, bullies and situations that can lead to changes you don’t want.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A strategic approach to whatever you wish to conquer will help you succeed. Be open to suggestions, and follow through with your plans.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take the time to make an effort to gather information directly from the source in order to avoid a costly mistake. Intelligence, common sense and charm are your best means of defense.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Rest will help you see situations differently. You’ll understand what’s required of you once you’ve had a chance to consider all sides of a job.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t make a snap decision that is physically or professionally compromising. A change in your financial situation is apparent if you take an unnecessary risk.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t use your energy helping others get ahead when you should be helping yourself. Make an attitude adjustment that puts your interests first and foremost.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keeping the peace doesn’t mean you should give in or let someone take advantage of you. Avoid people who are disruptive or those who use manipulative tactics to control you.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t waste time pondering what to do next or wondering if you should commit to something or someone. Follow your heart, and do what feels right.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take a pragmatic approach when dealing with someone who has a tendency to overreact or exaggerate. Don’t count on anything or anyone but yourself in order to avoid loss.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change will lift your spirits and inspire you to expand and explore new possibilities. Making home improvements, traveling and nurturing meaningful relationships will bring the highest rewards and personal happiness.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Thinking things through, planning and preparing will be necessary if you don’t want to end up heading in the wrong direction. Follow your heart, not what someone wants you to do.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Balancing home, work and play is essential if you want to achieve a healthy mindset. A promise will turn into reality.