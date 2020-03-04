OFFERS
Multiple-vehicle collision on Topeka Street Wed., March 4

The collision occurred on Topeka Street in the vicinity of the railroad crossing at Fourth Street. (Courtesy)

The collision occurred on Topeka Street in the vicinity of the railroad crossing at Fourth Street. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 4, 2020 1:48 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman police, fire and AMR personnel responded to what was initially reported as either a three- or four-vehicle collision on Topeka Street at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.

The collision occurred on Topeka Street in the vicinity of the railroad crossing at Fourth Street.

No additional information is available at this time.

Blocked railroad crossings raise concerns
Speed, inattentiveness factors in Thursday’s Coyote Pass crash
Council meets with railway officials
Study to silence train whistles in Kingman complete
School bus in 2-vehicle collision; minor injuries reported
