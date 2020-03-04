Multiple-vehicle collision on Topeka Street Wed., March 4
Originally Published: March 4, 2020 1:48 p.m.
KINGMAN – Kingman police, fire and AMR personnel responded to what was initially reported as either a three- or four-vehicle collision on Topeka Street at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.
The collision occurred on Topeka Street in the vicinity of the railroad crossing at Fourth Street.
No additional information is available at this time.
Most Read
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Up, up and away: Balloon festival planned for Kingman
- Kingman and Mohave County officials eager to start regulating underground water resources
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Mohave County measures in place for Coronavirus
- Completion date for Kingman Walmart remodel set for mid-April
- Kingman women keep on making history
- Fields of Dreams: Hemp operation underway near Dolan Springs
- Bullhead police seize $12 million worth of cocaine, methamphetamine near Kingman
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Two dead from incident Sunday, Feb. 2 in Kingman
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Up, up and away: Balloon festival planned for Kingman
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Kingman man reportedly commits murder-suicide Sunday, Feb. 2
- Obituary
- Bullhead police seize $12 million worth of cocaine, methamphetamine near Kingman
- Kingman and Mohave County officials eager to start regulating underground water resources
- Obituary
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: