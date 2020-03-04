Prep Roundup: Bats come alive as Vols beat Dysart

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School baseball team kept it rolling Tuesday as it notched its second win of the season in a 16-6 decision over Dysart.

Dylan Petersen led the Vols with a 3-for-5 performance, highlighted by four RBIs. Garrett Diem also had three hits and drove in three runs, while Levi Isaacs added two hits and two RBIs.

Robert Paulson picked up the win after allowing no earned runs on one hit with seven strikeouts and three walks in 3 1/3 innings of work.

Lee Williams (2-0) hosts Canyon View at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Paradise Honors 13, Kingman 0

At KHS, the Bulldogs couldn’t find their offense Tuesday and it proved costly in a 13-0 setback to the Panthers.

Kingman (0-4) hosts the Kingman Invitational starting Thursday, with games also held at Lee Williams High School and Southside Park.

Softball

Lee Williams 11, Dysart 9

At Centennial Park, the Lady Vols put their first two losses in the rearview mirror Tuesday with an 11-9 victory over the Lady Demons.

Lee Williams (1-2) is idle until Monday when it hosts Coconino (0-1).

Girls tennis

Sierra Linda 5, Lee Williams 4

The Lady Vols came up short Tuesday at Sierra Linda in a 5-4 setback to the Lady Bulldogs.

Lee Williams won three singles matches, but tallied only one victory in doubles play.

Becca Arave led the Lady Vols at No. 1 singles with a 6-7, 7-5, 10-3 win, while Arden Schickner notched a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 2 singles. Maya Kaufman added a 7-5, 7-5 win at No. 5 singles.

Arave and Schickner were also successful in doubles with a 9-8 victory.

Lee Williams (0-1) travels to Kingman (0-2) at 2 p.m. Friday.

Page 9, Kingman 0

It was a tough outing for the Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday as they were dealt a 9-0 sweep at the hands of the Lady Sand Devils at KHS.

Kingman (0-2) is back in action at 2 p.m. Friday against crosstown rival Lee Williams (0-1).

Boys tennis

Page 6, Kingman 3

At KHS, the Bulldogs scored their first points of the season Tuesday, but couldn’t pull off the victory in a 6-3 setback to the Sand Devils.

Kingman (0-2) hosts Lee Williams (1-0) at 2 p.m. Friday.