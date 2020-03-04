Prep Tennis: Vols open season with sweep of Sierra Linda

KINGMAN – It’s always nice to win your season opener, but it’s even better when you can do so in dominating fashion. The Lee Williams High School boys tennis team knows that firsthand after it cruised to a 9-0 sweep of Sierra Linda on Tuesday at Centennial Park.

“When you beat a team like this, it just shows how much work the players put in during the offseason,” said Vols head coach Nick Fardin. “A lot of them do their own work with instructors and trainers. This win is really a reflection of how well they play.”

Lee Williams’ No. 1-4 singles players Kade Juelfs, Logan Rosenbach, Kohen Juelfs and Carson Taylor tallied 6-0, 6-0 victories, while No. 5 Brycen Rodriguez won his match 6-0, 6-1 and Evan Taylor notched a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 6 singles.

The Vols found similar success in doubles as they won 8-0 in all three matches.

“There’s not too much feedback I can give them,” Fardin said. “We’re going to have to wait until we play a team that’s more on our level or a team that’s going to challenge us. That’ll be good for us because then we’ll kind of see what our weaknesses are and work more on that.”

Lee Williams (1-0) makes the short trip to Kingman High (0-2) at 2 p.m. Friday. The Vols then travel to Cactus on Tuesday, March 10, followed by a much-anticipated match at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12.

“We go to Flagstaff on March 12,” Fardin said. “That’s always a match that everybody gets up for. It’s exciting when you play a team that you know you have to play your best in order to win.”