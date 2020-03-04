Reported scam results in loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars for Kingman couple
KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is investigating a scamming incident in which a local couple was reportedly scammed out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
KPD wrote in a news release that the suspect, dressed in business attire, arrived at the victims’ home and pretended to be from the U.S. Department of Treasury. Several transactions were made over the course of several days, resulting in the victims providing the scammer with several hundred thousand dollars.
KPD detectives are investigating the situation, but suspect information is limited. The police department advises residents to be cautious of anyone on the phone, internet or in-person who solicits money or banking information.
“Anything that seems suspicious or appears out of order probably is and should be immediately reported to KPD,” law enforcement wrote. “Please be aware of elderly loved ones or neighbors. They are especially vulnerable to being victimized.”
Anyone with information that may help in identifying the individual involved in this incident, or other persons involved in fraud or scams, is encouraged to contact KPD at 928-753-2191.
Information provided by KPD
