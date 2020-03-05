Four-year mayoral terms to appear on Aug. 4 primary ballot

KINGMAN – Kingman voters will need to decide whether they want to extend future mayoral terms from the current two years to four years starting in 2022.

At the Tuesday, March 3 meeting, city council approved an ordinance modifying the city code to say mayoral terms will change from two years to four years starting in 2022. However, the matter will need approval from voters in the Aug. 4 primary election in order to take effect.

City Manager Ron Foggin explained that in looking at best practices throughout the nation and state, there are currently only a few municipalities in Arizona that have two-year mayoral rotations. Mohave County sister cities, such as Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City, also have four-year rotations for mayor.

Mayor Jen Miles supported the measure, even though it will not affect her current role. She said a mayor does a lot of work locally, with the Arizona League of Cities and Towns, and at the state level. She said it takes time to create a network and become familiar with and effective in addressing issues.

And with Kingman’s quick mayoral turnover, Foggin added, remaining influential in pushing legislation that helps Kingman can be difficult.

“I think this would give any future mayors more time to carry out those responsibilities more effectively,” Miles said.

Councilwoman Jamie Scott Stehly agreed, saying that the mayor’s time is better spent representing and advocating for Kingman than engaging in time-consuming campaigns every other year.