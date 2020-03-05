Free Kingman Concert Band performance March 8

KINGMAN – The Kingman Concert Band is tuning up for its next free performance of the 2019-20 season.

"Echoes of Childhood" will be presented at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 8 at Kingman Presbyterian Church, 2425 Detroit Ave.

“Volunteer members of the community band will present an afternoon of music helping the audience recollect their youth,” the band wrote in a news release. “The concert's line-up will include a variety of music from Disneyland, Harry Potter, tales from Mother Goose and so much more.”

The group will also hold a fundraiser at Panda Express, 3370 Stockton Hill Road, on Monday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The news release said 20% of the proceeds will support the band's free community performances. A fundraiser flier is required.

For more information contact Conductor Julie Gragg at conductor@kingmanconcertband.com or 928-853-3846.

Information provided by Kingman Concert Band