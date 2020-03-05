OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 05
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Free Kingman Concert Band performance March 8

The Kingman Concert Band presents the “Echoes of Childhood Free Concert” at Kingman Presbyterian Church, 2425 Detroit Ave from 3 to 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 8. (Stock image)

The Kingman Concert Band presents the “Echoes of Childhood Free Concert” at Kingman Presbyterian Church, 2425 Detroit Ave from 3 to 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 8. (Stock image)

Originally Published: March 5, 2020 4:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Concert Band is tuning up for its next free performance of the 2019-20 season.

"Echoes of Childhood" will be presented at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 8 at Kingman Presbyterian Church, 2425 Detroit Ave.

“Volunteer members of the community band will present an afternoon of music helping the audience recollect their youth,” the band wrote in a news release. “The concert's line-up will include a variety of music from Disneyland, Harry Potter, tales from Mother Goose and so much more.”

The group will also hold a fundraiser at Panda Express, 3370 Stockton Hill Road, on Monday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The news release said 20% of the proceeds will support the band's free community performances. A fundraiser flier is required.

For more information contact Conductor Julie Gragg at conductor@kingmanconcertband.com or 928-853-3846.

Information provided by Kingman Concert Band

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kingman Concert Band performs a free concert, Sunday, March 8
Kingman Concert Band plans ‘Home for the Holidays Concert’
Free ‘Home for the Holidays’ concert, Dec. 14
Kingman Photo: Many joyful noises will sound
Orchestra, choir to offer an afternoon of chamber music
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News